FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German Bund futures fall after Chinese data
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-German Bund futures fall after Chinese data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Thursday after a drop in Chinese inflation spurred appetite for riskier assets, but uncertainty over when the ECB would resume bond purchases and how efficient such a move might be was seen capping losses.

China’s annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low, fuelling expectations of further policy easing in the world’s second-largest economy. European stocks were set to rise

But sentiment was fragile.

Safe haven Bunds rose on Wednesday as investors focused on the condition the European Central Bank has set for resuming its bond purchases - that troubled countries ask for help from the euro zone’s rescue funds.

This raised the risk that the debt crisis engulfing Spain and Italy may have to get worse before policymakers make a move, traders said.

“Until we get more details on the plan and Spain asks for help we can be in a consolidating phase,” one trader said.

“Stocks are trading well and that’s not helping the core (euro zone debt) but we’re going to move around in thin volumes because I don’t know why we should make a significant break either way.”

At 0611 GMT, Bund futures were 26 ticks lower on the day at 142.49.

Concerns also revolve around the euro zone’s rescue funds as well, with the European Stability Mechanism awaiting for a green light from the German Constitutional Court, which rules on September 12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.