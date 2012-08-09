EURO GOVT-Bunds extend gains in choppy trading

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Thursday in volatile trading, as investors bought back into a cheapened market amid uncertainty regarding the timing and size of any potential European Central Bank intervention.

German Bund futures were up 37 ticks on the day at 143.12 - the day’s high.

“After the sell-off we’ve had, some people think this is an opportunity to get long again but the market is very thin,” one trader said.

“It’s just fast money that’s moving the market around but there’s not much appetite for to get heavily involved. It’s going to be this way until the Olympics and summer holidays are over.”