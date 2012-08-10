EURO GOVT-Safe-haven German bonds firm as equities head down

* Weak China data hits shares, lifts safe-haven debt

* Uncertainty over ECB bond purchases cools periphery rally

* Spanish, Italian yields inch higher

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Friday, gaining as equities retreated after Chinese trade data undershot expectations, fuelling worries over a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy and curbing demand for riskier assets.

Bunds were expected to hold firm into next week with uncertainty over when the European Central Bank would resume bond purchases and how effective this would be in lowering Spain and Italy’s borrowing costs cutting short a rally in peripheral euro zone debt.

China’s exports grew just 1.0 percent year-on-year in July, well below market expectations of an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew 4.7 percent, against forecasts of 7.2 percent.

This helped lift Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, with the latter regaining some ground after a poor auction of 30-year T-bonds on Thursday. The Bund future was last up 69 ticks at 143.25 compared with 142.56 at Thursday’s settlement.

“There’s been a bit of risk-off...and we’re following U.S. Treasuries higher but agenda-wise things are quiet. We could go sideways till we get into September. There’s no supply next week that might give us some support,” a trader said.

German 10-year yields were 5 basis points lower at 1.39 percent, in the middle of the 1.126-1.6 range they have been trading in during the northern hemisphere summer.

Yields have retreated from one-month highs of nearly 1.5 percent hit early this week, as investors honed in on the ECB’s pre-condition for action to stem the debt crisis - that troubled countries ask for help from the euro zone’s rescue funds.

It so far unclear when Spain, the country at the heart of the latest blowout of the crisis, will seek such aid. Also, the bloc’s permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, still needs a green light from the German Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12.

“Until we have clarity on these two events, the pressure on Italian and Spanish debt will stay and will translate into higher yields in the longer end while the shorter end will have support from the expectation that the ECB will buy shorter-dated maturities,” said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Spanish two-year yields rose 10 basis points to 3.95 percent while 10-year yields were flat at 6.91 percent . The shorter-dated yields are still about 3 percentage points off highs above 7 percent hit on July 25 at the peak of investor anxiety Spain could be shut out of capital markets and have to follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland in seeking a bailout.

Italian 10-year yields were 3 bps up at 5.89 percent while two-year paper yielded 3.40 percent , 6 bps higher.