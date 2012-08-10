FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bund futures rise more than one full point on day
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund futures rise more than one full point on day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rallied by more than one full point on Friday as weak economic data out of China and the euro zone and uncertainty over the European Central Bank’s plans to calm debt markets lifted safe haven assets.

The ECB recently outlined plans to intervene in bond markets again if troubled countries activate the euro zone’s rescue funds, but investors are unsure when such a move could occur and how forceful it will be.

“Spain is not going to ask for help as long as Bunds grind lower and things improve. So do we have to see things getting a lot worse before they get better?,” one trader said.

Bund futures were 104 ticks higher on day at 143.60 at 1430GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.