EURO GOVT-Safe-haven Bunds rally on weak data
August 10, 2012

EURO GOVT-Safe-haven Bunds rally on weak data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weak China data hits shares, lifts German, U.S. bonds
    * Spanish, Italian yields inch higher
    * Uncertainty over ECB bond purchases cools periphery rally


    By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
    LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rallied by
around a point on Friday as weak economic data from China and
the euro zone lifted safe-haven assets. 
    Bunds were expected to hold firm into next week as investors
were unsure under what conditions the ECB would resume bond
purchases and how effective this would be in easing borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy. Such doubts have cut short a rally in
peripheral debt.
    The ECB said any intervention would depend on troubled
countries activating the euro zone's rescue funds first. The
permanent ESM fund still needs a green light from the German
Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12.
    "It feels like a game of cat and mouse. People are waiting
to see what happens with Spain, but things may have to get worse
before bond purchases are activated," one trader said.
    Bund futures were last 90 ticks higher at 143.46,
having risen as high as 143.66. Ten-year German yields
 were down 6.9 basis points at 1.373 percent.
    After a volatile week, Bunds found a stronger support on
Friday from global growth worries, spurred by Chinese trade
data. Exports grew just 1.0 percent year-on-year in July, well
below market expectations, while imports grew 4.7 percent,
against forecasts of 7.2 percent.
    Data showing French factory output stalled in June and
comments by the German economy ministry that the euro zone's
largest economy faced "significant risk" linked to the debt
crisis also lifted Bunds and U.S. Treasuries. 
    "The macro news from China, the negative data from France
where industrial production was worse than expected and weak
German data this week is driving further flight to quality,"
said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
       
    TESTING, TESTING, TESTING
    Spanish two-year yields rose 28 bps to 4.13
percent, still about 3 percentage points off highs above 7
percent hit on July 25 at the peak of fears that Spain could be
shut out of capital markets and have to seek a bailout. 
    Some market participants expected those yields to rise
further in the next few weeks as investors test the willingness
of policymakers to go ahead with the plan laid out by the ECB.
    "The market will slowly grind Spain out. They will be
testing, testing, testing," the trader said.
    Another trader disagreed, saying shorter-dated bonds would
resume outperforming the longer-term ones given market
expectations of ECB intervention in shorter maturities.
    "It is difficult to fight the steepening trend in the
curve," a senior government bonds trader said.
    "If there are people selling the short end, that may not be
the smartest thing to do given they've said they'll intervene.
If they do, I would expect the curve to steepen 50-100 basis
points. I don't think flattening trades make too much sense at
the moment."
    While traders were undecided about the outlook for
short-dated Spanish yields, the view that 10-year yields
 will continue to trade at unsustainable levels
around 7 percent, at least in the near term, was widespread.
    The ECB said any forays would focus on the short end of the
curve, leaving longer-dated paper unprotected. Ten-year Spanish
yields last traded 4 basis points higher at 6.96 percent.
    Commerzbank technical strategist Karen Jones said the fact
they held above their 55-day moving averages in recent days was
indicative of a further advance.
    She expected them to retest their euro era highs of around
7.75 percent, and then 7.89 percent, which is the mid-point of
the fall between 1995 and 2005.

