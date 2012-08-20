EURO GOVT-Bunds slip, market seeking signals on ECB plans

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Monday with the day’s price moves expected to be dominated by technical factors as markets await new developments in policymakers’ efforts to quell the euro zone debt crisis.

The Bund future fell 36 ticks to 141.76, heading back towards the bottom of the range established by last week’s trading.

The exact midpoint of that range, 142.22 should offer resistance to any price rises, while momentum indicators still point towards further losses, according to UBS technical analysis.

In the medium term, market direction is pinned on whether the European Central Bank steps in to help lower borrowing costs of the euro zone’s struggling states by buying their bonds.

That remains largely a question of whether Germany agrees over the course of a series of key meetings next month.

But assuming ECB President Mario Draghi wins support for the plan, markets are looking for information on what conditions would be attached to any such aid and how it would be administered.

The expectation of mass buying of low-maturity Spanish debt has already helped lower yields on short-dated bonds.

A German magazine reported the ECB was considering setting interest rate thresholds for any purchases so that it would buy bonds if their interest rates exceeded a set premium over Bunds.

“Critical details about such a new instrument remain unclear - at least until the ECB’s September meeting,” said Commerzbank strategists in a note, adding that the prospect of such a scheme may boost risk sentiment in the short-term.