LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended losses, along with U.S. Treasuries, on Tuesday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in July and producer prices rose at the fastest pace in five months.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.48 after the data and last stood down 57 ticks on the day at 142.61.

See and for related stories.