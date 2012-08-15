EURO GOVT-Bunds hit 6-week low, break chart support levels

* Bund selloff accelerates, traders cite automated triggers

* Thin volumes exaggerate price moves, traders say

* Demand seen returning in September as crisis pace picks up

By William James

LONDON, AUG 15 (Reuters) - Bund futures fell to a six-week low on Wednesday when selling accelerated after the contract broke out of its recent range, with trading focused on technical factors while the pace of the debt crisis temporarily slowed.

September Bunds slid half a point to a low of 141.90 with traders citing automated sell triggers around support levels at last week’s low of 142.17 and 142.22 - the 62 percent retracement of the June to July rally.

“We hit some stops, there were 6,000 contracts traded in a matter of seconds and no fundamental driver. Liquidity is pretty light so that’s enough to move the market,” a trader said.

The contract last stood at 142.13, down 30 ticks on the day.

Demand for safe-haven German debt has fallen this week, with Bund futures down more than 150 ticks. The biggest move came on Tuesday after better-than-expected economic data, though thin summer holiday liquidity has exaggerated price changes.

German and French output data, although weak, beat market expectations and eased some concerns that the region’s powerhouse economies were contracting. Stronger-than-forecast U.S. data also curbed appetite for low-risk assets.

However, traders said Bunds would still be supported by the uncertainty persisting in the euro zone over whether Spain will get help from the European Central Bank to lower its borrowing costs, and what conditions would be attached to such aid.

“It’s a question of a return to reality in September. There’s still a big job to be done in terms of making the marketplace feel more secure over where EMU (economic and monetary union) is going,” said Padhraic Garvey, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

Debt issued by Spain and Italy, the bellwether of sentiment towards the region’s struggling sovereigns, held at elevated levels, but was calmed by the prospect of ECB intervention.

Further information on the ECB’s plans could emerge at its Sept. 6 policy meeting, and a German constitutional court ruling on the validity of the euro zone’s new bailout fund on Sept. 12 was also highly anticipated by market players.

“I’d love to believe that this is the beginning of the end of the crisis... but it’s hard to come to that conclusion,” Garvey said.

Taking a similar view, Commerzbank recommended short-term long positions on any break above 1.5 percent in 10-year German yields, anticipating demand would return and drive them lower. The 10-year yield was last at 1.496 percent.