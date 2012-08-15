EURO GOVT-Bunds hit 6-week low, break chart support levels

* Bund selloff accelerates, traders cite automated triggers

* Demand seen returning in September as crisis pace picks up

* Spain bond yields edge lower but pressure likely to resume

By William James

LONDON, AUG 15 (Reuters) - Bund futures fell to a six-week low on Wednesday when selling accelerated after the contract broke out of its recent range, with trading focused on technical factors while the pace of the debt crisis temporarily slowed.

Some of the region’s lower-rated debt, such as Spanish and Italian bonds benefited from a slight pick-up in demand but with trouble for Spain on the horizon when full market activity resumes, the gains did not represent a big change in sentiment.

September Bunds slid more than half a point to a low of 141.86. Traders cited automated sell triggers around support levels at last week’s low of 142.17 and 142.22 - the 62 percent retracement of the June to July rally.

“We broke through the 145.22 level and went straight through, not that we’ve seen a lot of trading going through, but it’s a technical matter today,” a trader said.

“Now the U.S. players have come in we’ve seen... a few clients now getting back in on these dips.”

Bund futures were last down 38 ticks at 142.05.

Demand for safe-haven German debt has fallen this week, pushing Bund futures down by more than 150 ticks. The biggest move came on Tuesday after better-than-expected economic data, though thin holiday liquidity has exaggerated price changes.

German and French output data, although weak, beat market expectations and eased some concerns that the region’s powerhouse economies were contracting.

Stronger-than-forecast U.S. data also curbed appetite for low-risk assets analysts said the resulting fall in U.S. Treasuries also on Bunds.

However, traders said Bunds would still be supported by the uncertainty persisting in the euro zone over whether Spain will get help from the European Central Bank to lower its borrowing costs, and what conditions would be attached to such aid.

“It’s a question of a return to reality in September. There’s still a big job to be done in terms of making the marketplace feel more secure over where EMU (economic and monetary union) is going,” said Padhraic Garvey, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

SPANISH RELIEF TEMPORARY

Yields fell on 10-year Spanish debt for a third consecutive day, dropping 6 basis points to 6.7 percent, but the gains were expected to be temporary as markets begin to sweat over when and how Madrid would ask for help.

“The market will conclude that for Spain to ask for a bailout, there will need to be market pressure beforehand,” said Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

That pressure was likely to play out in 10-year debt rather than at the short end, where such fears are usually expressed, because ECB support will be focused on bonds with low maturities, Chatwell said.

Further information on the ECB’s plans could emerge at its Sept. 6 policy meeting. The market is also eagerly awaiting a German constitutional court ruling on the validity of the euro zone’s new bailout fund on Sept. 12.

“I’d love to believe that this is the beginning of the end of the crisis... but it’s hard to come to that conclusion,” Garvey said.

Taking a similar view, Commerzbank recommended short-term long positions on any break above 1.5 percent in 10-year German yields, anticipating demand would return and drive them lower. The 10-year yield was last at 1.501 percent.