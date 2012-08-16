FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds reverse losses in choppy trade
August 16, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds reverse losses in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pared losses on Thursday in choppy trade, with investors hesitating to take a strong view on whether the emerging anti-crisis plans would work or not.

Market participants said trading was driven mainly by technical factors.

“The market has been long, that’s contributed to the sell-off,” one trader said.

“People have been stopped out of their positions and I don’t think there’s as many left now but they’ve not all been taken out so we could move lower again, that’s where the momentum seems to be at the moment.”

Bund futures were flat on the day at 141.41, having fallen as low as 140.78.

