EURO GOVT-Bunds edge up in choppy trade but further selling seen

* Bunds rise, reversing early losses in choppy trade

* Further sell-off seen in news vacuum

* Technical analysts eye 140.00 area

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Thursday, reversing early losses, with this week’s sharp sell-off in tandem with U.S. Treasuries seen as having gone too far too fast in holiday-thinned trade.

In the absence of developments in the euro zone debt crisis, Bunds have been adrift and pulled down by Treasuries in recent days after upbeat U.S. economic data lowered expectations of a further round of policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

The moves have been exacerbated by the unwinding of long positions -- bets the market will rise -- s ince the European Central Bank said last month it would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.

And with some investors still holding such positions, a further fall in Bunds was possible, traders said, as few were willing to take a decisive view on the ECB’s next move without hearing more details of how proposals to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries would work.

The central bank said it would buy the bonds but only if a country first requested aid from the region’s rescue funds, something that would come with attached conditions which also aren’t yet clear.

“There’s been position squaring in thin volumes, some stopping out of longs but no one is really going short,” a trader said, referring to putting on bets the market would fall.

“There’s no big bets at all and normally for a potential event such as this there would be money being put on one way or another, so the fact that it isn’t just shows how much uncertainty there is.”

September Bund futures were 19 ticks higher on the day at 141.60 in choppy trade, after hitting their lowest level in seven weeks at 140.78 in early trading.

The contract had fallen almost three points this week, crashing through important technical levels and reaching prices set by some as exit points from their long trades - known as being ‘stopped out’.

“The market has been long, that’s contributed to the sell-off,” a second trader said.

“People have been stopped out of their positions and I don’t think there’s as many (longs) left now but they’ve not all been taken out so we could move lower again. That’s where the momentum seems to be at the moment.”

Technical analysts targeted a move down towards 140.00 and June’s 139.72 low, with a break of this level opening the way to further selling.

“The speed and scope of the move (down) has taken prices to oversold extremes with growing potential for profit-taking rallies, but with no sign of selling pressure yet easing,” 3CAnalysis said in a note.

Ten-year Bund yields were at 1.54 percent, little changed on the day and still low in historic terms.

With euro zone interest rates at record lows and uncertainty over whether Spain -- the current focus of the debt crisis -- will request aid from the euro zone’s rescue funds and the ECB, Bund yields are unlikely to rise far.

Much of the volatility in the futures contract has been caused by “fast money” such as hedge funds making short-term trades.

Further information on the ECB’s plans could emerge at its Sept. 6 policy meeting. The market is also awaiting a German constitutional court ruling, due on Sept. 12, on the validity of the euro zone’s new bailout fund.

“Everything depends on the data and ECB policy signals, what exactly they will do and when they will do it. Will Spain request aid?” said Nordea rate strategist Niels From.

“I doubt we’ll see a big sell-off from here though. What we’re seeing is some volatility at very low yield levels, reflecting some of the uncertainty.”

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 3 ticks higher at 6.72 percent.