EURO GOVT-German debt rebounds, trims weekly losses

* German Bund selloff halted as buying interest returns

* Markets driven by U.S. debt, technical chart levels

* Many players holding reduced exposure as crisis pace lulls

By William James

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German bond prices rebounded on Thursday, reversing some of the steep losses seen earlier this week as rising yields on low-risk bonds on both side of the Atlantic tempted some investors to resume buying.

A lull in the pace of developments in the euro zone’s debt crisis during August has meant prices have been strongly influenced by the U.S. Treasury market and by trading based on technical chart levels.

Bund futures rose 40 ticks on the day to 141.81, reversing a fall in early trading that briefly pushed the contract to a seven week low of 140.78.

“We saw (the Bund future) rebound early this morning and since then the U.S. has come in and the bias has all been one way - they’re buying it again,” a trader said.

Market participants said both Bunds and Treasuries had attracted some buyers after three straight days of rising yields that had been driven by a combination of better-than-forecast economic data and the breach of key chart support levels.

While technical analysts did not rule out more selling, they identified price support levels at 140 and the late June low of 139.72.

SIDELINED

Choppy price action and the absence of any fundamental developments to the euro zone debt crisis - the market’s main driver over the last three years - meant many players were opting to sit out the summer with flat positions.

Spain remains the market’s main concern as it battles to keep its borrowing costs at an affordable level while trying to reduce its deficit and stimulate growth - an uphill struggle that has many convinced it will need to ask for outside help.

The European Central Bank has said it could resume buying bonds to ease pressure on the likes of Spain but the big questions of when and how this will be implemented mean few are willing to put down bets on that support materialising.

“Ultimately we see Spanish and Italian yields coming in and Bund yields going up as you get some solution. But, you can get burnt very quickly in the meantime, so I think a lot of clients are sitting out,” said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

Testament to that, Spanish 10-year yields fell for a fourth consecutive session with traders citing interest from those who had put bets on the yields rising, but were looking to take off those positions by buying back debt - a short-covering rally.

Spanish 10-year yields were 12 basis points lower at 6.57 percent - their lowest in just over a month.