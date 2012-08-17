EURO GOVT-Bunds fall as Merkel underpins global equities

LONDON Aug 17 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Friday as global equity markets firmed overnight after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank’s crisis-fighting strategy.

Merkel said on Thursday ECB President Mario Draghi’s declarations last month to do whatever it takes to save the euro and later raising the prospect of buying the bonds of stricken Spain and Italy were “completely in line” with the approach taken by European leaders.

German Bund futures fell 20 ticks on the day to 141.58. It has come off more than 3 full points since Draghi vowed to preserve the euro in London and trade in recent weeks has been primarily dominated by technical factors.

But any ECB bond-buying will depend on euro zone countries asking for assistance, meaning the situation in Spain and Italy may have to deteriorate first. This is expected to limit losses in the Bund future going into September, when the ECB holds its next monetary policy meeting.

“At the end of the day people still have to ask for a bailout,” one trader said. “There doesn’t seem to be any sign of Spain wanting to ask for bailout so any talk of ECB buying is a bit premature.”