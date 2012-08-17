FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields trend lower as Sept draws near
August 17, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields trend lower as Sept draws near

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Short-dated Spanish, Italian yields fall on ECB
expectations
    * Merkel's pro-Draghi comments underpin riskier markets
    * Bunds reverse losses in choppy trading

    By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
    LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Short-dated Spanish and Italian
yields fell on Friday as traders grew fearful of being caught
off guard with selling positions, given the potential for
policymakers to make fresh attempts to resolve the euro debt
crisis once the holiday season ends.
    Expectations of European Central Bank intervention have
remained rife since the latest monetary policy meeting in
August, even though any bond-buying would be subject to Spain
and Italy asking euro zone rescue funds for help first.
    Traders said distortions in the repo market were also
feeding through to the cash market. 
    Bund futures, which have fallen more than 3 full points
since ECB chief Mario Draghi said in London the bank would do
whatever was needed to preserve the euro, were expected to be
driven by technical factors until September.
    "The Bund is currently a very technical market. What is for
me more important is the behaviour of the front end of the
peripheral curve, particularly of the Spanish curve," Peter
Schaffrik, head of European rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets
said.
    "In general, I think the market is so short, I think going
into the ECB meeting, people are scared (of holding on to those
positions)."
    The ECB announces its next policy decision on September 6.
    Two-year Spanish government bond yields fell 18
basis points to 3.75 percent, while the five-year equivalent
eased 19 bps to 5.43 percent. Ten-year yields fell
9.5 basis points to 6.48 percent.
   Two-year Italian yields fell 12 bps to 3.17
percent, but 10-year yields were up slightly at 5.82 percent.
    "It's very difficult to run a short position in this market
because the yields are already so high and could potentially
come in such a long way. Even if you don't like the market you
almost feel compelled to buy it," one trader said.
   
    MERKEL COMMENTS
    Riskier assets were underpinned on Friday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central
Bank's crisis-fighting strategy, underscoring attempts by
policymakers to show a united front. 
    But mixed messages from Finland and comments from Austria's
foreign minister implying Greece should be kicked out of the
euro zone underlined the political challenges the region still
faces. 
    Finland is "100 percent committed" to the euro, its European
Affairs minister said on Friday, after the country's foreign
minister said Finnish officials have prepared for the currency's
possible collapse. 
    Ten-year German government bond yields were
down 1.6 basis points at 1.51 percent although technical charts
suggested the grind higher had a bit further to run, analysts
said.
    "With this 1.50 percent taken out, I wouldn't be surprised
to see 10-year Bund yields edging a bit higher towards 1.60-65,
not necessarily today but that would be an intermediate target
for next week," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank
said.
    "At that level, they should start to look a little more
attractive ... going into September."
    Credit Suisse technical analysts saw an immediate bearish
bias for German debt towards 1.63 percent in the yield and
expected fresh buyers only at 1.69-1.70 percent.
    Bunds reversed earlier losses to trade up 25 ticks
on the day at 142.02. after breaking through a key resistance
level at 141.80, according to one trader.
    Credit Suisse looked for further weakness to 140.18 - a
200-day moving average.

