#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall as September draws near

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Short-dated Spanish, Italian yields fall on ECB
expectations
    * Merkel's pro-Draghi comments underpin riskier markets
    * Bunds reverse losses in choppy trading


    By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
    LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Short-dated Spanish and Italian
bond prices rose on Friday with some traders wary of being
caught on the wrong side of any fresh moves by policymakers to
resolve the debt crisis once the European holiday season ends.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the
European Central Bank's crisis-fighting strategy, reinforcing
expectations of ECB intervention even though any bond-buying
would be dependent on Spain and Italy asking euro zone rescue
funds for help first.
    Traders and strategists said a shortage of Spanish bonds in
the repo market - where banks use them as collateral for loans -
was also prompting some buying in the cash market by investors
who need them to cover short positions.
    "The fear is that if you go short Spain or Italy you could
run into problems with the ECB in a couple of weeks' time," said
David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit
Agricole. 
    "It's very expensive to short the paper, because of the
illiquidity it means you can't find the bonds when you need to
cover shorts."
    Spanish two-year yields fell 26 basis points to
3.67 percent, while the five-year equivalent was at 5.4 percent,
down 22 bps. Ten-year yields fell 9 basis points
to 6.5 percent.
    Shorter-dated Spanish and Italian yields were expected to
keep drifting lower as September nears, when the ECB is expected
to give more details of its planned measures at its next policy
meeting.
    RBS strategists said they were targeting Spanish two-year
yields to fall to 2.20 percent in coming months, predicting the
debt would continue outperforming Italian counterparts on the
view that Spain would receive ECB support before Italy.  
    Italian shorter-dated bond yields also fell, with two-year
yields dropping 16 bps to 3.13 percent and
five-year debt yielding 4.78 percent, 7 bps lower.
    "There was some international buying but it's more tactical
as people think there's going to be a squeeze when the ECB
announces its measures in September but people don't have very
strong positions ... There's little flow going through, a lot
people are still on holiday," a trader said.
    The ECB holds its next policy meeting on September 6 when it
is expected to give more detail on its planned measures. 
   
    MIXED MESSAGES
    Riskier assets got a fillip on Friday on upbeat U.S.
economic data and after Merkel backed ECB President Mario
Draghi's intervention plans, underscoring attempts by
policymakers to show a united front. 
    But mixed messages from Finland and comments from Austria's
foreign minister implying Greece should be kicked out of the
euro zone underlined the political challenges the region still
faces. 
    Ten-year German government bond yields were
down 3 basis points at 1.49 percent although technical charts
suggested the recent grind higher had a bit further to run,
analysts said.
    "With this 1.50 percent taken out, I wouldn't be surprised
to see 10-year Bund yields edging a bit higher towards 1.60-65,
not necessarily today but that would be an intermediate target
for next week," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank
said.
    "At that level, they should start to look a little more
attractive ... going into September."
    Credit Suisse technical analysts saw an immediate bearish
bias for German debt towards 1.63 percent in the yield and
expected fresh buyers only at 1.69-1.70 percent, the upper bound
of its trading range since May.
    Bunds reversed earlier losses to settle up 36 ticks
on the day at 142.12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
