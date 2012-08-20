EURO GOVT-Bund futures pare losses after ECB comments

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pared losses on Monday, drifting higher after the European Central Bank sought to quash speculation about what shape its planned bond-buying programme will take.

A German magazine report over the weekend saying the ECB is considering setting interest rate thresholds for any purchases of struggling euro zone country’s bonds underpinned the Spanish debt market in early trade and prompted a sharp fall in the Bund future.

An ECB spokesman later said it was misleading to report on views which have not yet been discussed by the ECB’s Governing Council, prompting Spanish yields and the German Bund future to gradually come off the day’s lows..

German Bund futures were last down 14 ticks on the day at 141.98, off a low of 141.14. Spanish yields pared earlier falls across maturities but were still down 15 basis points on the day at 6.35 percent in the 10-year sector.