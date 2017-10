LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased their intra-day losses on Monday after the European Central Bank sought to dispel any speculation about the shape of its planned bond-buying programme.

Bund futures were last 3 ticks higher on day at 142.15.

“We’re just drifting around with the rumours and denials and we’ll probably end up closing close to unchanged from Friday’s close,” a trader said.