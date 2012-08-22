EURO GOVT-Bund accelerates higher after breaking tech levels

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Wednesday with traders citing the breaking of technical resistance levels.

September Bund futures hit a session high of 142.49, 111 ticks higher on the day. Ten-year yields were almost 10 basis points lower at 1.47 percent.

Traders said stops had been triggered between 142.20 and 142.25, propelling futures sharply higher.

“We definitely have seen good buying of the German market,” a trader said.

“There is a bit of a lull in the sentiment in periphery, I would say there has been some profit-taking in peripheral market.”

Shorter-dated Spanish government bond yields were around 7 basis points higher, pausing after falling sharply in recent sessions.