FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds hold on to hefty gains on Spain, ECB uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds hold on to hefty gains on Spain, ECB uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - German Bund futures held on to sizable gains made in the previous session on Friday, as uncertainty over how euro zone policymakers will attempt to curb Spain’s borrowing costs supported safe haven assets.

Spain is negotiating with its euro zone partners over conditions for financial aid, though the country has not made a final decision to request a bailout, three euro zone sources said on Thursday.

Such a move may be enough to sway the European Central Bank to resume buying Spanish bonds in secondary markets, but uncertainty remains over when that might happen and how forceful it would be.

“This (Spain’s talks about potential aid) is naturally a cause for jitters, even though it is not entirely fresh news, especially until the ECB spells out their role in it,” Luca Jellinek, head of European fixed income at Credit Agricole, said in a note.

At 0603 GMT, Bund futures were 1 tick lower at 143.49, having risen almost a full point on Thursday. Earlier this month, Bunds traded as low as 140.78.

Analysts warned that some investors might be looking to book profits on this week’s hefty Bund gains later in the session.

Comments from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard that minutes from the August meeting were “a bit stale”, referring to discussions that indicated a third round of quantitative easing was in the cards, also hurt risk appetite.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.