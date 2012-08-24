FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-German Bund futures extend gains
August 24, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bund futures extend gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bund futures extended gains on Friday as uncertainty over the European Central Bank’s plans to bring down Spanish yields and Greece’s future in the euro zone pushed the contract through technical resistance levels.

“There’s been some stops triggered just below 144.00 and we’re climbing higher,” one trader said, referring to levels traders have set automatic buying orders at.

“Also ahead of the long weekend there’s some covering of short positions because no one wants to get caught out, but volumes are very, very thin and it’s not taking much to move the market.”

Bund futures rose as high as 144.13, up 63 ticks on the day.

