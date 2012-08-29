EURO GOVT-ECB limbo to keep Bunds in tight ranges

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were little changed on Wednesday and were expected to remain in tight ranges as investors awaited details on the European Central Bank’s plans to buy bonds to curb the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone sovereigns.

With the ECB monetary policy meeting only about one week away, investors were reluctant to take big positions. News flow out of Spain also highlighted the urgency of getting the country’s funding costs back to sustainable levels.

The north-eastern region of Catalonia, which represents about a fifth of the country’s economy said it needed a rescue from Madrid just as data showed the economy falling deeper into recession..

German Bund futures were 7 ticks lower at 143.89, having struggled in recent sessions to break key resistance just above 144.00, which is roughly half-way between July’s highs to August’s lows.

“The Spanish news flows is awful. You can’t be short the front-end of Spain but it didn’t read particularly well for the long-end,” one trader said. “People are pretty flat ... you can argue there’s quite a lot built in around this ECB plan. I think the expectations are fairly big.”

Investors are also cautious before an important Italian sale. Italy’s two-year borrowing costs fell nearly two percentage points at an auction on Tuesday but the bigger market test will be on Thursday when the Treasury sells up to 6.5 billion euros of five and 10-year bonds.