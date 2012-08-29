EURO GOVT-Bunds turn negative after Merkel comments

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bund futures reversed gains on Wednesday on comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying that she was convinced Italian reforms would bear fruit and wanted to move quickly in agreeing a long-term European Union budget.

September Bund futures were last 14 ticks lower at 143.82, having risen as high as 144.37.

“There’s slightly better tone news coming out,” a trader said. “Merkel is meeting with (Italian Prime Minister Mario) Monti at the moment and there’s a combination of statements coming out.”

Another said Merkel was “very positive” on Italy.