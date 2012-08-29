EURO GOVT-Italian bonds rally ahead of auction

* Italian bonds rise ahead of debt auction

* Dealers anticipate good demand after solid bill sale

* Bunds retreat as periphery rallies.

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell on Wednesday as dealers closed bets that the market would come under pressure before a bond sale on Thursday, with good demand now anticipated at the auction.

Italy’s six-month borrowing costs fell sharply at a bill sale earlier in the day, after its 2-year borrowing costs fell nearly 2 percentage points at an zero-coupon bond (CTZ) auction on Tuesday.

The success of the two sales has raised expectations for Thursday’s 6.5 billion euro longer-dated debt issuance.

Investor appetite for short-term paper has been boosted by expectations that the European Central Bank will resume its bond-buying scheme.

“There’s been quite significant buying of Italy, triggered by the bill auction after the CTZ had a quite magical effect on the market,” a trader said.

“It bodes quite well for tomorrow ... although it wouldn’t be surprising if we see some pre-auction jitters in the morning.”

Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti also helped Italian bonds rise, in turn dragging Spanish paper away from its lows.

“The Merkel/Monti meeting made quite nice purring noises,” the trader added.

Ten-year Italian yields were four basis points lower at 5.78 percent with two-year yields almost 10 basis points lower at 2.98 percent.

“We saw one dealer quite aggressively cover a lot of short positions in Italy,” a second trader said, referring to unwinding bets that the market would fall.

“That’s pulled yields in the periphery down and hit Bunds. Most people want to come out of tomorrow’s Italian auction long of the paper because they think the ECB will take some kind of action.”

German Bund futures settled 38 ticks lower at 143.58, after struggling to hold above a key resistance level at at 144.17 - the 62 percent retracement of the July-August sell-off.

Uncertainty over exactly how the ECB’s proposed bond-buying programme will work has kept markets volatile in recent sessions.

ECB LIMBO

ECB President Mario Draghi’s signals of possible intervention have left investors in limbo, needing specifics on the timing, size and details of possible bond purchases.

The ECB said on Tuesday Draghi would not attend the annual Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers at the end of this week due to a heavy workload as he gears up for the Sept. 6 meeting.

“It’s marginally worrying that Draghi has pulled out of Jackson Hole meeting. It might be some indication there is still considerable work to be done before they meet next week,” Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income strategist, at Investec said.

Spanish bonds had been under pressure in early trading after

Catalonia, which represents about a fifth of the country’s economy, said it needed a rescue just as data showed the economy falling deeper into recession and depositors pulling money out of their banks.

“All in all the domestic banks look to be in a weaker position in terms of providing funding to the sovereign, which in turn increases pressure on the sovereign to accept a more comprehensive bailout,” Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire said.

But yields were pulled lower in thin volumes as Italian bonds rallied although traders said they weren’t seeing buying of Spanish bonds.

Yields on 10-year Spanish paper ended the session little changed at 6.49 percent.