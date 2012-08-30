FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds edge back up, Italian auction in focus
August 30, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds edge back up, Italian auction in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged higher on Thursday with investors’ focus pinned on an Italian bond sale later in the session which was expected to find bidders but underscore the country’s high borrowing cost.

The September Bund futures contract was 9 ticks higher at 143.67, well within the week’s tight range as trading remained subdued before a summit of global central bankers over the weekend and next week’s European Central Bank meeting.

Later in the session Italy will launch a new 10-year bond, expected to come at a yield close to 6 percent, alongside sales of an existing five year bond and floating rate CCTeu note. The sales should total 7.5 billion euros.

“There was good short covering yesterday (in Italian bonds) so I think we may need to see more of a concession built in this morning... It’s a reasonable chunk of bonds coming into a quiet market,” a trader said.

