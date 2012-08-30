EURO GOVT-Mixed response to Italy sale, focus shifts to ECB

* Italian sale finds willing bidders but yields remain high

* Four bln euros of new 10-year bond sold at 5.82 percent

* Bunds rise, remain within tight range awaiting ECB meeting

By William James

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italian bonds trimmed early losses on Thursday after the results of a bond auction reassured markets the country still has demand for its debt, but also showed the cost of borrowing remains persistently high.

The main feature of the 7.29 billion euro sale, the country’s first long-term debt auction in a month, was the launch of a new 10-year bond which sold at a yield of 5.82 percent, the lowest since March.

The sale benefited from the market’s high expectations the European Central bank will reveal details of a beefed-up bond buying programme next week as part of a coordinated effort to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.

Italian 10-year bond yields initially fell after the results, having risen in early trading, but last stood 1 basis point higher on the day at 5.79 percent.

Analysts said this tepid reaction reflected the view that although the auction was positive, Italy still has to pay a high cost to raise money, particularly with long-term bonds which are unlikely to be included in any ECB purchases.

“The fact that with all the speculation about what the ECB is going to do, yields are only 14 basis points lower than at the end of July suggests that investors are still demanding quite high risk premiums to hold Italian debt,” said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

The new 10-year bond, expiring in November 2022 , last yielded 5.89 percent in the grey market where the bond is traded ahead of its official issue on Sept. 3.

BUNDS RISE

German Bund futures were 39 ticks higher at 143.97, well within the week’s tight range as trading remained subdued before much-anticipated meetings of central bankers in the coming week.

Technical support for the contract came at last Friday’s low of 143.42 while 144.17, the 62 percent retracement of the July to August sell-off, was seen as a significant barrier to any rises.

Investors looking for signals on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stance towards a fresh round of quantitative easing will closely follow Chairman Ben Bernanke’s Friday speech, while the main focus for the euro zone will be next Thursday’s ECB meeting.

Expectations of some details of an ECB plan to begin large-scale purchases of sovereign bonds has spurred cautious optimism, with some believing such a step could prove to be a turning point in the three-year-old debt crisis.

“The number of times we’ve had the ‘last chance saloon’ type meeting, I’ve lost count. But still, my view is that they will come up with something and we’ll get a little bit of a relief sell-off in Bunds,” a trader said.

“But we’re still in a low rate environment so I see people coming in to buy those dips and limiting any selloff.”