EURO GOVT-Bunds steady, waiting for Bernanke

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German government bonds were steady at Friday’s open with investors largely sidelined before a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day, as markets waited to see if there will any hint of further bond purchases.

Bernanke will likely acknowledge the U.S. central bank is actively considering another round of monetary easing in his keynote Jackson Hole speech later in the day, but could disappoint markets if he stops short of signalling another bond-buying programme is imminent.

Aside from an initial knee-jerk reaction, Bunds are likely to continue to drift within current ranges into next week’s European Central Bank meeting where there are expectations President Mario Draghi will flesh out details of its proposed bond-buying programme.

September Bund futures were 3 ticks higher at 144.18.

“It’s about Bernanke today but ultimately it’s hard to see that the ECB will give us any definitive answers next week so there’s room to rally,” a trader said.

“Peripheral tensions could well come back to the fore next month as it seems the market is massively optimistic about what the ECB will do.”