EURO GOVT-Bunds pare losses as Bernanke supports QE3 bets

* Bunds pare losses, track U.S. debt higher after Bernanke * Focus turns to ECB meeting, seeking bond buying details * Spanish yields rise on day, caution creeping in before ECB By William James LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German Bunds ended down but off lows on Friday, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled more stimulus was likely but with prospects of ECB peripheral bond buying still intact. Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, had been highly anticipated by markets, keen to see if he would announce more quantitative easing. Ultimately he gave no explicit signal that further easing was imminent, but a grim assessment of the labour market was enough to give investors the impression that bond purchases were still likely, lifting T-note prices and helping German debt pare losses. Bund futures settled 13 ticks lower on the day at 144.02 having earlier sunk as low as 143.17. Equivalent Treasury futures were 9/32 higher at 134-15/32. "Optimism appeared to have ebbed yesterday on prospects of QE3... but certainly markets are now gearing up for a possible round of quantitative easing," said Philip Shaw, economist at Investec. Nevertheless, the impact on euro zone markets was expected to be short-lived with many investors waiting for details of a radical European Central Bank plan to buy bonds which is likely to be fleshed out during a policy meeting next Thursday. "There was always more scope for action from the ECB than the Fed and clearly that will be the focus next week," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. ECB FOCUS Long-term euro zone sentiment will be dictated by whether the ECB provides enough details of its bond-buying plans to justify the rally in peripheral debt seen since the plan was first mooted. "Given the expectations have been built up since the August ECB meeting, the market is prone to some disappointment," Stamenkovic said. Price action earlier in the day underscored the market's sensitivity over the ECB's intentions when comments from Executive Board member Benoit Coeure confirming the bank was working on plans led investors to sell safe-haven Bund futures. Over the last month the prospect of ECB intervention has helped lower borrowing costs for the plan's likely beneficiaries -- Spain and Italy. Nut caution has crept in over the last few sessions and yields rose again on Friday. Although well below their highest levels above 7.5 percent, Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 29 basis points higher at 6.91 percent on Friday and two-year bonds rose 9 bps to 3.75 percent.