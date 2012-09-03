EURO GOVT-Bunds steady at start of busy week

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German government bonds edged up on Monday, with investors likely to limit activity ahead of a busy week including a key European Central Bank meeting where expectations are high that details of a bond buying plan will be fleshed out.

Whether falls in Spanish and Italian bond yields can be sustained depends on the fine print of the scheme. ECB President Mario Draghi skipped a weekend meeting of global central bankers to try to smooth over a deep rift within the ECB over the proposals.

“We may be a bit more cautious going into Thursday’s meeting,” a trader said. “I don’t think we’re going to see many positions being put on.”

September Bund futures were 7 ticks higher at 144.09. Trading is likely to remain thin with U.S. markets closed for the Labour Day holiday.

Spanish bond supply on Thursday and the release of the key U.S. payrolls report on Friday - with a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week fanning expectations of more monetary stimulus to fuel growth - are also likely to keep investors in a cautious mood.

Belgium kicks off the week supply with the sale of up to 3.2 billion euros of bonds.