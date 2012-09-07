EURO GOVT-Bunds steady at low levels as ECB reassures market

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened unchanged on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session when the European Central Bank unveiled a plan to tackle the debt crisis by buying bonds issued by troubled states.

The Bund future was 4 ticks lower on the day at 140.13 having fallen by more than a full point on Thursday as the ECB plans cooled safe-haven demand, and after better-than-expected U.S. data.

“I think the ECB delivered as much, if not a fraction more than expected... I think periphery carries on, and I can’t see Bunds recovering much ground today to be honest,” said a trader.

Alongside the performance of peripheral euro zone debt, the direction of markets will be determined by U.S. payrolls data due at 1230 GMT which is expected to heavily influence expectations of fresh stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.