EURO GOVT-Bunds steady at low levels as ECB reassures market

* Safe-haven bids for Bund tamed by Draghi bond-buying plan

* Mood positive on peripheral debt despite hurdles ahead

By William James

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened flat on Friday following heavy losses the previous day when the European Central Bank unveiled a plan to tackle the debt crisis by buying bonds of troubled states.

The Bund future was 6 ticks higher on the day at 140.23 after falling by more than a point on Thursday as the ECB plans cooled demand for safe-haven assets, and after better-than-expected U.S. data.

“I think the ECB delivered as much, if not a fraction more than expected... I think periphery carries on, and I can’t see Bunds recovering much ground today to be honest,” a trader said.

Peripheral euro zone debt rallied on Thursday’s announcement but whether those gains can be sustained in the medium term will be the measure of the plan’s success.

The ECB tied strict terms to any future purchases, meaning Spain, on the front line of the crisis, would have to agree to conditions in a programme with the European rescue fund before bond buying started.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appeared in no rush to seek a bailout on Thursday, potentially leaving markets in a period of limbo which could affect the positive sentiment.

“There’s a lot in the price and Spain and Italy show no signs of asking for help - so how does that work?” the trader said.

Alongside the performance of peripheral euro zone debt, the direction of markets will be determined by U.S. payrolls data which is expected to heavily influence expectations of fresh stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“Given that U.S. payrolls are widely considered a trigger for QE3 (Quantitative easing), the upcoming release of the data will keep markets on tenterhooks through most of the trading session,” Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

The non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT was forecast to show the addition of 125,000 jobs in August.