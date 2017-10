LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since May on Friday, reacting to the previous day’s announcement of a European Central Bank plan to buy the debt of struggling euro zone countries.

Ten-year Spanish bond yields were 19 basis points lower in early trade at 5.89 percent, with their Italian equivalent 13 basis points lower at 5.19 percent.

Shorter-dated bond yields also fell.