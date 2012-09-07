FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds extend losses as ECB plan weighs
September 7, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds extend losses as ECB plan weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended losses on Friday with demand for safe-haven assets lessening after the European Central Bank said it would buy the debt of struggling euro zone countries.

German Bund futures hit a session low of 139.72, down 45 ticks on the day.

“We’re following through after the Draghi comments yesterday,” a trader said. “And we’ve got non-farms coming up where people are expecting a firm number. This sell off doesn’t look like abating any time soon, and it’s tricky to stand in the way of it.”

