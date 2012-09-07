EURO GOVT-ECB bond plan fuels Spanish, Italian debt rally

* Spain rallies, 10-year yields hit 4-month low under 6 pct

* Mood positive on peripheral debt despite hurdles ahead

* U.S. jobs data underscores global growth challenges

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spanish 10-year bond yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since May on Friday as an ECB plan to buy government debt was seen as a first step towards restoring faith in the euro zone’s ability to tackle its debt crisis.

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi committed the bank on Thursday to potentially unlimited buying of bonds with maturities of up to three years, in exchange for tough commitments from recipient countries, including having to ask for formal help first.

The scheme underpinned riskier markets including debt issued by struggling euro zone sovereigns and European stocks.

“At the moment you don’t want to go against the trend. The momentum that has been building into risky assets is very strong,” Gianluca Ziglio, strategist at UBS said.

Spanish 10-year yields eased 31 basis points to 5.77 percent, having fallen from more than 7.5 percent in July.

Yields on two-year Spanish bonds, within the scope of the ECB plan, fell by 8 bps to 2.98 percent with traders saying they had limited room left to rally, having already tumbled from around 7 percent over the last six weeks.

“There is a number of boxes that have been ticked which is positive,” Ziglio said. “The thing is that before (the ECB) can start to intervene you need to get someone applying, and that application would come only when a country like Spain or Italy would be close to losing market access.”

Italian, Portuguese and Irish bond yields also fell.

Previous attempts to solve the crisis by buying bonds or pumping banks full of cheap cash had limited impact on longer-dated debt.

Some say things are different this time given the unlimited scale of potential bond purchases and that the new scheme has the tacit support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The strict terms tied to any future bond purchases, mean Spain would have to agree to conditions with the European rescue fund before bond buying could begin.

The country appears in no rush to seek a bailout, potentially leaving markets in limbo and denting the positive mood.

“There’s a lot in the price and Spain and Italy show no signs of asking for help - so how does that work?” a trader said.

The fact that any intervention is dependent on the euro zone rescue fund being activated makes a ruling next week on the fund’s legality by Germany’s top court particularly important.

Legal experts polled by Reuters all expect the Constitutional Court to approve it, but they also believe it will impose tough conditions limiting Berlin’s flexibility on future rescues..

A “yes” ruling, which would allow Germany to officially ratify the ESM rescue fund within days, could take two-year Spanish and Italian sovereign bond yields below 2 percent, Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank said.

Two-year Italian bond yields were down 8.1 bps at 2.29 percent.

REALITY CHECK

In the middle of the euphoria, disappointing U.S. job numbers served as a reminder that the global economy was ailing, prompting the German Bund to change direction and also rally into the European trading close.

Bund futures rallied 48 ticks to a settlement close of 140.65, having fallen as far as 139.43 earlier.

The U.S. economy only generated 96,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, below a 125,000 forecast. The jobless rate dropped from 8.3 percent but at 8.1 percent was still uncomfortably high for the world’s largest economy.

Gains in the German Bund were made in tandem with those of U.S. Treasuries as the report boosted expectations for a third round of bond purchases (QE3), ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting next week.

“Payrolls was absolutely awful. The world is (in trouble) in terms of growth, so QE3 looks a very distinct possibility to us next week,” a second trader said.