EURO GOVT-Spanish bonds rally but caution set to prevail

* Spanish 10-year yields fall as Madrid paves way for aid * Caution persists as downgrade threat, aid doubts linger * Outlook mixed for German debt, key support seen at 140.60 By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields fell on Monday after an audit of the country's banks produced a shortfall estimate in line with market expectations, although enthusiasm was limited by a number of lingering uncertainties on Spain. On Friday an independent audit showed the banks could have a capital shortfall of 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in the event of a serious economic downturn. As investors took on more risk, yields rose for safe-haven German Bunds. Investors are keen for recession-hit Spain to seek a bailout from its euro zone partners and activate the support of the European Central Bank, which has said it will buy bonds in order to bring yields down from their current levels. "The Spanish didn't give us any unpleasant surprises; that's the best thing to say about it," said Elisabeth Afseth, an analyst at Investec in London. Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 7 basis points to 5.91 percent, with 5-year yields down by the same amount at 4.92 percent. German Bund futures were down 33 ticks at 141.44. However, traders and strategists said the scope for a further rally in Spanish bonds was limited given the uncertainty over when Madrid will seek aid to activate the ECB scheme. "The stress tests results are supportive of the periphery, but the problem now is we are waiting for developments on when Spain will ask for aid," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said. "I don't think there will be significant moves lower in Spanish yields in the near term. The market will wait for a decision on the aid request before going either on the upside or downside." Investors also stayed on the sidelines due to apprehension over a review by credit agency Moody's, which currently has Spain on one notch above "junk" with a negative outlook. If the agency pushes the rating below investment grade, it could trigger a wave of selling from funds that are pegged to benchmark indexes. "We could see a wall of forced selling at the (long) end, while the short end will probably be supported by the prospect of ECB buying," a trader said. CORE PICTURE MIXED Given the remaining uncertainties over Spain and renewed investor concern over the global growth outlook, increased demand for less risky assets could drive 10-year Bund yields below 1.40 percent in the coming week, said BNP Paribas's Jacq. Data released on Monday showed euro zone unemployment remained at a record high in August, while a survey showed the manufacturing sector put in its worst performance since the depths of the financial crisis in the three months to September. On Monday, however, new money flowing into the market at the start of a new quarter supported riskier assets. German 10-year bond yields rose 4.6 basis points on the day to 1.476 percent. Technical charts suggested the sell-off could gather momentum if key levels were taken out. According to UBS, the next major support for Bund futures was 140.60 - the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally seen since mid-September. If the downward trend materialises as expected, UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the contract would target the Sept. 17 low of 138.41.