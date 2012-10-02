FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish bond yields ease on aid request talk
October 2, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spanish bond yields ease on aid request talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields fell further on Tuesday and safe-haven German Bunds extended losses on signs Spain may be ready to ask for a bailout.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 12 basis points lower on the day at 5.78 percent, with shorter-dated yields down around 15 basis points.

December Bund futures fell to a session low of 141.24, 16 ticks lower on the day.

European officials told Reuters on Monday that Spain was ready to request a bailout as early as next weekend but Germany had signaled it should hold off.

