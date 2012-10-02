EURO GOVT-Signs Spain is ready for bailout push yields down

* Spanish yields fall, German Bunds stable * Signs appear that Spain may be ready to ask for aid * Uncertainty remains about the timing By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields eased on Tuesday as investors focused on signs that Madrid may be more open to ask for a bailout, even though uncertainty about the timing of such a move remained high. European officials told Reuters on Monday that Spain was ready to request a bailout as early as next weekend but that Germany had signalled it should hold off. That has changed the view among some market participants that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was simply reluctant to make an aid request because he was concerned about losing political points domestically. However, the fact that Germany would prefer that its parliament discusses bailout deals in Greece, Cyprus and Spain at the same time rather than one by one raises the risk that any Spanish deal would depend on negotiations in Greece. Talks between Greece and its lenders are dragging on as officials say the International Monetary Fund is pushing Europe to restructure the debt Athens owes them. Spain must request aid before the European Central Bank can step in and buy the country's bonds, something investors are keen to see. Spanish 10-year yields were last 12 basis points lower at 5.77 percent. "There's a sense of optimism, but there are still a lot of hurdles that need to be cleared so we have to be wary of that," said Orlando Green, rate strategist at Credit Agricole. "Today's (fall in yields) may prove to be just another leg in an up-and-down move ... There could be more volatility in the future." Green, as well as several traders, warned about the weight of flows behind the move, saying low volumes may exacerbate price action. "There's some domestic flows, nothing spectacular though, and some international players putting some chips down," one trader said, stressing that the latter was mostly so-called fast money such as hedge funds. Some analysts speculated that Spain may delay its request until after regional elections on Oct. 21. Another possibility is that a request is made before an EU summit on Oct. 18-19. "The closer you get to mid-October, the more people would feel that Spain is getting close to asking for help," a second trader said. MOODY'S REVIEW DELAYED Markets also awaited the outcome of a rating review by Moody's, in which Spain could lose its investment grade rating. This could trigger a new round of selling in Spanish bonds. Many investors are unsure whether to anticipate a downgrade after a tight 2013 budget was relatively well received by the bond market. The agency was expected to announce a decision in September, but it said on Tuesday that it still had to assess factors such as domestic banks' capital needs and the budget plan, so the announcement will be made later this month. "A Moody's downgrade for Spain could tip the balance for lower 10-year Bund yields towards 1.3 percent," Commerzbank strategists said in a note. "However, we see the odds slightly in favour of a rating confirmation and thus expect to see some relief in the periphery." Safe-haven German Bund futures were 2 ticks higher on the day at 141.42. Cash 10-year German yields were little changed at 1.463 percent.