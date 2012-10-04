EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise, ECB sheds no light on bailout

* Spanish bond yields rise, bailout prospect remain focus

* Madrid sells short-term debt, mostly at lower yields

* Bunds range-bound, U.S. data likely to offer support

By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields rose on Thursday as the country’s stance on asking for a bailout to tackle its debt problems remained unclear, keeping prices choppy and markets on edge awaiting signals from Madrid.

The European Central Bank, which said last month it was ready to buy Spanish bonds if Madrid agreed to an aid programme, sought to keep the focus on the country’s politicians at a news conference following the bank’s monthly meeting.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank’s pledge to buy bonds had already calmed financial markets and emphasised that while Spain had made significant progress to bring its finances in order, more work was needed.

“He didn’t really give us anything new. It’s back to waiting on Spain to see what they’re going to do,” a trader said.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were last 11 basis points higher on the day at 5.93 percent, indicating a growing discomfort with the perceived lack of urgency in tackling the debt.

Earlier in the day, however, Spain sold nearly 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of three short-term bonds, which attracted more demand than in previous auctions and with yields lower on two of them.

The auction signalled investors are still confident Madrid will request a bailout at some point and are unwilling to abandon the country while the prospect of ECB support, which would push debt prices higher, remains on the table.

Analysts warned that some investors waiting for the ECB buying to kick in may soon lose their patience.

“Markets are going to continue to oscillate around news and rumours of a Spanish bailout,” RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said. “Certainly after regional elections (in late October) markets will start testing the resolve of the Spanish government.”

German Bund futures settled 8 ticks higher on the day at 141.67, having traded within a recent range defined by the Sept. 28 high of 141.95 and Oct. 2 low of 141.10.

Barring surprise announcements from Spain, safe-haven debt is likely be supported into the weekend by economic data from the United States, which is expected to add to a generally cloudy picture for global growth after weak European indicators earlier this week.

The benchmark U.S. labour market indicator for September, seen as a key influence of Federal Reserve policy, is set to be unveiled on Friday, and analysts forecast an addition of 113,000 jobs.

“Another tepid report is what’s expected and would maintain expectations of more Treasury buying in January. Obviously anything on the weak side and expectations of that would rise,” said Chris Scicluna, a strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.