EURO GOVT-Bunds slip, focus on U.S. payrolls data
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds slip, focus on U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German Bunds fell on Friday, hit by an overnight stocks rally, but with uncertainty over Spain’s readiness to seek a bailout hanging over markets and key U.S. jobs data later in the day, losses were expected to be limited.

The day’s focus falls on U.S. labour market data, a key influence on Federal Reserve policy, with the non-farm payrolls report expected to show 113,000 jobs were added in September.

“I don’t expect a great deal this morning ahead of the data. It’s obviously all about payrolls today but it’s going to have to be substantially away from consensus to get us excited -- it’s been an exceptionally quiet week,” a trader said.

German Bund futures opened at 141.32, down 35 ticks versus Thursday’s settlement and adding to losses seen in after-hours trading. The contract has been contained by the Sept. 28 high of 141.95 and Oct. 2 low of 141.10 in recent sessions, with trading subdued by the uncertainty over Spain.

