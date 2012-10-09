FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds slip but Spain doubts contain move
October 9, 2012 / 6:13 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds slip but Spain doubts contain move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German government bond prices slipped on Tuesday but did not stray far, supported by uncertainty over when Spain may ask for a bailout after euro zone ministers said the country did not need one yet.

Riskier assets were underpinned by global central bank action and European shares were set to open higher - taking the shine off Bunds - after China’s central bank became the latest to take additional stimulus measures to support growth .

Euro zone ministers said Spain was taking steps to overhaul its economy and was funding itself successfully in financial markets, dashing hopes for a speedy resolution to the debt problems of the euro zone’s fourth largest economy.

Nonetheless, investors expect that Madrid will ultimately have little choice but to ask for aid.

“At 10-year yields comfortably below 6 percent, the Spanish government remains loath to compromise on conditions, hoping that a rating affirmation by Moody’s this month will buy more time,” Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

German Bund futures were 21 ticks lower at 141.18.

The Netherlands will kick off the week’s issuance, selling up to 2.5 billion euros of 5-year bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
