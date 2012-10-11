FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Spanish downgrade spurs safety bid
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Spanish downgrade spurs safety bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German Bunds rose on Thursday, lifted by demand for safe assets after a rating downgrade for Spain pushed it closer towards ‘junk’ status and raised the risk some investors would be forced to sell Spanish bonds.

Standard and Poor’s cut Spain’s credit rating to BBB-minus, with a negative outlook, bringing it to one notch above junk and in line with fellow agency Moody’s - which is expected to conclude its own rating review soon.

Bund futures rose 60 ticks to 141.83, and traders said Spanish yields, which closed at 5.83 percent on Wednesday, were expected to rise as investors whose portfolios are linked to credit ratings sell in anticipation of further downgrades.

“We’re teetering on the brink of some forced selling here, it doesn’t bode well for sentiment,” a trader said.

Spanish bond yields remain well below their highs seen in July thanks to the European Central Bank’s commitment to buy the country’s debt if Madrid seeks external aid. However, Spain’s reluctance to do so has seen yields creep higher in recent days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.