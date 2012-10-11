EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as Spanish downgrade spurs safety bid

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German Bunds rose on Thursday, lifted by demand for safe assets after a rating downgrade for Spain pushed it closer towards ‘junk’ status and raised the risk some investors would be forced to sell Spanish bonds.

Standard and Poor’s cut Spain’s credit rating to BBB-minus, with a negative outlook, bringing it to one notch above junk and in line with fellow agency Moody’s - which is expected to conclude its own rating review soon.

Bund futures rose 60 ticks to 141.83, and traders said Spanish yields, which closed at 5.83 percent on Wednesday, were expected to rise as investors whose portfolios are linked to credit ratings sell in anticipation of further downgrades.

“We’re teetering on the brink of some forced selling here, it doesn’t bode well for sentiment,” a trader said.

Spanish bond yields remain well below their highs seen in July thanks to the European Central Bank’s commitment to buy the country’s debt if Madrid seeks external aid. However, Spain’s reluctance to do so has seen yields creep higher in recent days.