EURO GOVT-Rating cut drives Spanish yields higher
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Rating cut drives Spanish yields higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Standard and Poor's downgrade pushes Spanish yields higher
    * Rise tempered by unwillingness to go short while ECB waits
    * Italy auction seen solid, but yields expected to rise


    By William James
    LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields
rose on Thursday after a credit downgrade pushed the country to
within a whisker of the 'junk' rating that would force some
investors to pull their cash out of Spain.
    Standard and Poor's cut Spain's rating to BBB-minus, with a
negative outlook, just one notch above non-investment grade and
in line with peer Moody's, which is expected to conclude its own
rating review on the country soon. 
    "Clearly now the pressure is back on Spain. The Moody's
verdict is looming and we could get more bad news on that
front," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.
    The S&P move raises the likelihood that Spain could be rated
below investment grade by two agencies in the near future, which
would cause it to drop out of some major bond indexes and force
selling by investors who track such benchmarks.
    "There's still some room left but as we've seen with other
index events, investors will pre-empt these moves to some
extent," Leister said.
    Spanish 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to
5.92 percent while the move towards less risky assets saw
investors buy German Bund futures, which rose 45 ticks
to 141.68.
    But Spanish 10-year bond yields still remain well below the
high of 7.8 percent they hit in July, kept in check by the
European Central Bank's commitment to buy the country's debt if
Madrid seeks an external aid programme from its euro zone peers.
    Despite growing impatience over Spain's perceived slow
progress toward making a bailout request, the market pressure
has so far been modest because few want to be caught betting on
rising yields if the ECB starts buying debt.
    "Bad news for Spain might be seen as just pushing them
closer to a bailout request. It is difficult to short (or)
underweight the bonds when you know that the ECB is standing on
the sidelines," said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish
Research. 
    The risk-averse mood in the market comes at an awkward time
for Italy, another euro zone sovereign struggling with debt
problems, which will sell up to 6 billion euros of bonds later
in the day. 
    "This could increase the pressure but I don't imagine there
will be huge consequences," said ING strategist Alessandro
Giansanti.
    He said the short-term nature of most of the debt on offer,
and the fact that Italy is currently seen as less of a risk than
Spain, was likely to ensure demand, although yields may well be
higher as a result of the downgrade.
    Italian 10-year yields were up 5 bps on the
day at 5.15 percent while two-year yields rose by
the same amount to 2.61 percent -- 84 bps below their Spanish
equivalent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
