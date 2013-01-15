FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds edge up after Bernanke comments
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds edge up after Bernanke comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged up on Tuesday, after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the U.S. monetary policy may stay loose for longer than some expected.

Bernanke painted a cautiously optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy, but gave no clear hints the central bank will back away from its loose monetary policy any time soon, despite speculation that it will do so this year.

The comments weighed on the dollar and gave a lift to U.S. Treasuries, a safe-haven asset which often moves in tandem with triple-A rated German debt.

However, traders said Bernanke’s stance was surprising only for a small part of the market - those investors who believe the U.S. economy will pick up considerably this year. Therefore, room for a rise in Bunds was limited.

“He was always going to err in that direction,” one trader said.

At 0710 GMT, Bund futures were 10 ticks higher at 142.87.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.