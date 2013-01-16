FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as focus falls on 10-year auction
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 7:15 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as focus falls on 10-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bund futures held firm at Wednesday’s open with investors looking forward to a 10-year bond sale by Germany that was expected to attract healthy demand, aided by a recent rise in yields.

Overall, German bond prices have risen so far this week as the desire to hold low-risk, liquid assets has been boosted by U.S. wrangling over raising its self-imposed debt limit.

In the build up to the launch of Germany’s new 2023 bond, the Bund future was 3 ticks lower at 143.26.

The current 10-year Bund yields were expected to draw in bidders at the auction having risen to attractive levels relative to recent months. Yields rose as much as 23 basis points during early January before retracing slightly as buyers re-emerged.

“The yield pickup and outright yield level closer to 1.60 percent again should attract real money accounts,” Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.