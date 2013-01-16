CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-German debt prices steady, auction draws good demand

(Corrects name of analyst in fourth paragraph) * Bund demand solid after well-bid 10-year auction * Higher yields tempt investors back into core debt * Periphery rally stalled by weight of new bond supply By William James LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Appetite for German debt held firm on Wednesday as yields near the top end of their recent range kept buyers interested, helping Bund futures retain this week's sizeable gains. Bund futures were unchanged at 143.29 having already clocked up gains of more than a full point since Friday's close and demand for an auction of new 10-year paper saw investors bid in greater size than the historical average. The 4 billion euro sale of a bond maturing in February 2023 drew bids worth 1.7 times the amount on offer, compared with 1.5 at a similar sale in November and an average of 1.39 in 2012. "The recent selloff and steepening of the curve left the new paper at relatively attractive levels," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge in London. "Uncertainties about the economic outlook and political risks continue to loom and today's auction results are a sign that market dealers still see some value in core EMU debt." The new issue traded at around 1.57 percent in the grey market, where bonds are bought and sold before they are issued. That compared favourably to the current 10-year benchmark which last yielded 1.50 percent. German bond prices have recovered around a third of the big fall seen at the start of the year when relief over a U.S. fiscal deal prompted greater risk taking. Worries about the next leg of the U.S. budget debate - a battle to raise the country's debt limit - have resurfaced, lending support to safe havens. The technical outlook for German debt was less positive with analysts not convinced that the rise seen this week marked a new upward trend for Bund futures. "As impressive as this move has been, there is still no evidence of any bullish reversal patterns forming," said Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS. "While the rally can be extended further over the short term, our main resistance focus is the 38 percent retracement of the late December/early January selloff at 143.49 and we will watch how this is defended over the coming days." SUPPLY STALLS PERIPHERY Yields inched higher among the euro zone's lower-rated sovereigns, where a busy start to 2013 in terms of new debt issuance has stalled a new year rally. Spain is due to issue up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds on Thursday. That will be a closely watched sale as investors try to gauge whether the country can make it through the year without turning to international lenders for help. Spanish 10-year bond yields were 2 basis points higher at 5.05 percent while the Italian equivalent was up 1.5 basis points at 4.22 percent. "It's not really surprising that markets are looking for a bit of a concession ahead of the Spanish auction tomorrow and obviously we've had the auction in Italy which led to a bit of caution," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital markets. Italy continued its flying start to fundraising in 2013 with a strongly subscribed 15-year bond syndication on Tuesday that took its overall amount raised to close to 10 percent of this year's target. Portugal sold all 2.5 billion euros of Treasury bills on offer on Wednesday and yields fell sharply, lifting chances the bailed-out country will stage a successful return to the longer-term bond market this year. (Editing by Susan Fenton)