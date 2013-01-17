FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Strong Spanish sale kicks German Bunds lower
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Strong Spanish sale kicks German Bunds lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit session lows on Thursday after a strong Spanish bond auction highlighted the improved investor sentiment for struggling peripheral euro zone issuers.

Spain sold just over 4.5 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015, 2018 and 2041, hitting the top end of what it hoped to sell.

German Bund futures fell as much as 55 ticks to 142.82, their lowest on the day. Spanish 10-year yields were 3 basis points lower at 5.03 percent with equivalent Italian yields 5 bps down at 4.15 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.