EURO GOVT-Strong Spanish sale kicks German Bunds lower

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit session lows on Thursday after a strong Spanish bond auction highlighted the improved investor sentiment for struggling peripheral euro zone issuers.

Spain sold just over 4.5 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015, 2018 and 2041, hitting the top end of what it hoped to sell.

German Bund futures fell as much as 55 ticks to 142.82, their lowest on the day. Spanish 10-year yields were 3 basis points lower at 5.03 percent with equivalent Italian yields 5 bps down at 4.15 percent.