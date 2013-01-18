FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures up as investors buy cheapened debt
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 9:29 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bund futures up as investors buy cheapened debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed early losses on Friday with some traders saying some investors were buying back into the market after Thursday’s sharp sell-off.

The Bund future was last 10 ticks up on the day at 142.86, clambering from a low of 142.38 hit earlier.

“There’s some buying...nothing really major...In the short-end there has been a lot of liquidation by macro-funds (yesterday) so if this comes back in the market today there will be some stabilisation,” a trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
