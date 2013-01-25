EURO GOVT-Two-year German yields rise above U.S. counterparts

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two-year German bond yields hit their highest since March 2012, rising above their U.S. counterparts, after the European Central Bank said banks would pay back 137 billion euros of long term loans -- more than trader had expected.

The European Central Bank said banks will repay 137 billion euros in three-year loans, above the 100 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Two-year German bond yields rose 9 basis points to 0.268 percent, overtaking the 0.26 percent offered by two-year U.S. bonds.