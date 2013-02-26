FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds surge on indecisive Italy election outcome
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds surge on indecisive Italy election outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German Bund futures jumped to a two-month high on Tuesday while equivalent Italian futures tumbled as an indecisive Italian election fuelled fears of political instability in the euro zone’s third biggest economy.

Higher-yielding euro zone bonds were seen under selling pressure as Italy faced political deadlock after a huge protest vote left no group with a clear majority in parliament.

“It’s just not a great outcome (in Italy’s election) at all, so risk-off should be the theme. I can’t see any reason why we shouldn’t trade that way especially given that there are fairly significant longs in the periphery compared to where we were a few months ago,” a trader said.

The German Bund future was last 113 ticks up at 144.65 compared with 143.52 at Monday’s settlement, while Italian BTP futures were 353 ticks down at 108.97.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.