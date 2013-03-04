EURO GOVT-ECB backstop soothes selling pressure on Italian debt

* Italian yields rise, Bund futures hit new 2013 high

* Italian politics to remain key market driver near-term

* ECB backstop tempers selling pressure

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The lack of progress in talks to form a government in Italy weighed on the country’s bonds on Monday, but the so-far-untested European Central Bank bond buying backstop prevented a deeper sell-off.

Elections last week produced a hung parliament, raising the risk of a prolonged deadlock, repeat polls and the paralysis of efforts to keep Italy’s 2 trillion euro public debt under control.

Although the potential consequences of the impasse prompted some analysts to warn of a new wave of contagion in the euro zone, yield hungry investors remain interested in buying Italian bonds.

The ECB’s promise to buy bonds issued by struggling states offered investors an incentive to hold risky assets, although some in the market have questioned how the scheme could be activated if Italy did not have the reform-committed government required by a potential central bank support programme.

“We’re left with the prospect of weeks and weeks of political wrangling ... and I can’t help feeling there’s going to be more upward pressure on Italian yields,” ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said.

“It looks contained at the moment. There’s a feeling you’ve got more backstops in place. Personally, I question that... Yes, (the bond-buying programme) is there, but it’s less of a backstop than it was.”

Ten-year Italian bond yields were last 3 basis points higher on the day at 4.83 percent, underperforming all euro zone bonds apart from Greece‘s. Tyson said his pre-election target was 5 percent, but he now saw yields heading towards 5.5 or even 6 percent in coming weeks.

Pier Luigi Bersani, who won a lower house majority for the centre-left but could not win the Senate, on Friday ruled out a “grand coalition” with Silvio Berlusconi’s centre right.

Comedian Beppe Grillo, whose 5-Star Movement came third, said he will not give a vote of confidence to any government and only consider backing individual laws. Grillo also said over the weekend that he supported a non-binding vote on Italy’s euro zone membership.

Any agreement between the parties is seen as short-lived, while a technocrat government pursuing austerity is seen as an unpopular option that may increase support for Grillo.

“Whatever happens it’s going to be messy,” Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

“ON THE SAFE SIDE”

Traders said Italian bonds were bought mostly by domestic investors and hedge funds taking profits on their post-election selling positions. Longer-term foreign investors preferred low-risk German debt.

“I wouldn’t say there has been massive buying, but there has been a bit. But real money haven’t got involved yet as they are still waiting to see how the election pans out and that’s the reason why Bunds haven’t been smashed yet,” one trader said.

Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher at 145.53, having hit a 2013 high of 145.80 earlier in the session. The trader noted increased bidding at around the Feb. 27 high of 145.40 and said the high of 145.82 hit in the last session of last year acted as near-term resistance.

Despite a rally of nearly two points in the Bund future over the past week and a fall of about 15 basis points in the cash 10-year yield, which last traded at 1.41 percent, DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk recommended investors to favour German debt.

“We stay on the safe side, we favour core versus periphery because you don’t know where this is heading to,” Lenk said.