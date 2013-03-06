FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as focus turns to ECB meeting
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as focus turns to ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures recovered some poise on Wednesday after a selloff in the previous session but were at risk from central bank meetings expected to restate a commitment to generating growth.

The Bund future was flat on the day at 145.03 after dropping by around half a point on Tuesday when U.S. equities hit record highs on improved signs of growth and in anticipation of continued support from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Dealers also expect the European Central Bank to hint on Thursday at a similarly accommodative policy outlook. That could help keep investors in the mood to buy riskier assets despite the ongoing political crisis in Italy after indecisive elections.

“At the moment risk assets seem to take central bank dovishness on board more than bonds do,” a trader said.

